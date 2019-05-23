SALISBURY - Charles E. Johnson, Jr. died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charles E. Johnson Sr. and Cassia Handy Johnson.
He was employed by Perdue Farms as a truck driver.
He is survived by a daughter, Nycole R. Beck; a son, Javelle Johnson; three brothers, Jesse Collins, Marshall Johnson and Lionel Johnson; a sister, Margaret Baines; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 23, 2019