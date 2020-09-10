1/
Charles E. Mann
Charles E. Mann, 70
SALISBURY - Charles E. "Chase" Mann died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born in Quantico, he was the son of the late Aubrey Mann and Ethel Church Mann.
He was devout in his faith and was a hard worker.
He is survived by his children, Nathan Roberts, Aaron Mann, Spencer Lewis, Tiffany Lewis, Christina Neal and Brittney Lewis; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; siblings, Wallace Mann and Michael Mann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan F. Mann; siblings, Ella Louise Mann, Arnetta Mann, Christine Young, Lillian Sample; and several nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at The Uprising Church in Hebron. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
