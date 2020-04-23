SALISBURY - Charles H. "Chuck" Johnson died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in East Petersburg, Pa., he was the son of Charles Johnson and Marie Eckroth Johnson.
He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1941 and attended York Collegiate Institute. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, working his way through schooling at Syracuse University to qualify for pilot cadet training. After service in World War II, he continued his civil service, retiring from the Navy Department in 1973.
He was a member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church and involved in Habitat for Humanity Carpenters Club. He was also a member of Elks Lodge No. 817 in Salisbury.
He is survived by his sister, June Ebersole of Lancaster, Pa.; his son, Dan of Salisbury, and numerous nieces and nephews. His wife of 66 years, Dorothy Marie Leonard Johnson, died in 2014.
The family will conduct a private graveside service at the Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 23, 2020