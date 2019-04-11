SALISBURY - Charles Edward "Chuck" Haight, Jr. died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Mendota, Ill., his late parents were the late Lois Rogers Haight and Charles Haight Sr.
He was raised in Earlville, Ill., and at 21 joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Chincoteague. He met his future wife a roller rink in Salisbury. He worked many years as a carpenter for Larry J. Causey & Sons.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight of Salisbury; his son, Charles Edward Haight III of Poughquag, N.Y.; a grandson; and a sister, Sandra Yenrich of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Marie Nelson; and a brother, James K. Haight.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 11, 2019