DELMAR - Charles K. "C.K." Jester died Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Chincoteague, his parents were the late Myron "Barney" Jester and Izola Turlington Jester Savage.
He worked at Dresser Industries for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy; a daughter, Wendy Savage; sisters, Myra Rantz and Rose Mapp; his brothers, Stanley Jester and Maurice Jester; and a granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Jester.
He donated his body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry. No services are planned. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 23, 2020