Charles L. Adams, 87
CRISFIELD - Charles L. Adams passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Manokin Center in Princess Anne.
Born in Crisfield on August 6, 1933, he was a son of the late Upshur L. and Alta N. Somers Adams.
Charlie became the "Paper Boy" for the Crisfield Times Newspaper in 1939 at the age of six and continued for 67 more years until his retirement. Charlie received numerous Proclamations from The City of Crisfield for his many years of dedicated service.
A member of the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, he was very active in his community. He was a Charter Member of the former Moose Lodge in Westover, former Commander and Historian of the Sons of American Legion Post #16, Honorary Life Member of the former V.F.W. Post #8274, and was caretaker and decorator of the American Legion Cemetery since age 6, which he absolutely loved and took much pride in.
Charles was very family oriented and enjoyed riding his bicycle around town. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brothers, Jerry Adams and wife Jean of Crisfield and Johnny Adams of Salisbury; sisters, Mary Adams Kyte of Princess Anne and Annie Adams Bozman of Norfolk, Va.; special niece, Tonette Morgan Whaley of Princess Anne; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George "Buddy" Adams; a sister, Sarah Adams Morgan; and his good friend, Leon Malin.
Funeral Services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 PM. Viewings were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20th from 6-8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Daniels officiated and interment followed at the American Legion Cemetery on Somerset Avenue in Crisfield.
The funeral procession left Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home and made a special stop at "Charlie's Corner" at the intersection of 9th and Main Street before arriving at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Manokin Activities Department, 11974 Edgehill Terrace, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or to Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044, P.O. Box 307, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
.