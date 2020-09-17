Charles L. Robertson, 76

WHALEYVILLE - Charles Lee Robertson died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Clarence L. Robertson and Helen Mae Henson Robertson.

He served in the U.S. Army, 24th Infantry, from 1966-72. He worked for A&P/Superfresh for 40 years and Giant Food for five years. He was a previous Member of Mason Dixon Classic Chevy Club for 25 years, Water Fowlers of America & Ducks Unlimited, was Santa at the Twilley Center for 10 years and volunteered at Blessing House Ministries pantry. He owned and operated Bumpkin Produce in Whaleyville for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Patricia Hurley Robertson; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walker; two granddaughters; a sister, Jewel Gardner; brothers, Clarence Robertson and Roger Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







