1/
Charles Lee Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Robertson, 76
WHALEYVILLE - Charles Lee Robertson died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Clarence L. Robertson and Helen Mae Henson Robertson.
He served in the U.S. Army, 24th Infantry, from 1966-72. He worked for A&P/Superfresh for 40 years and Giant Food for five years. He was a previous Member of Mason Dixon Classic Chevy Club for 25 years, Water Fowlers of America & Ducks Unlimited, was Santa at the Twilley Center for 10 years and volunteered at Blessing House Ministries pantry. He owned and operated Bumpkin Produce in Whaleyville for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Patricia Hurley Robertson; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walker; two granddaughters; a sister, Jewel Gardner; brothers, Clarence Robertson and Roger Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Charlie at Giant for a few years. Fond memories of him dressing as Santa and visiting my children. He would bring fresh produce to my house in Pittsville and check in on my kids! My children have nice memories of Charlie.
Kevin Collins
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved