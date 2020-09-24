Charles L. Workman, 91

DELMAR - Charles Lee Workman died at his home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Walston Switch, he was a son of the late Ira Clyde Workman and Esther Belle Downs Workman.

While growing up, he farmed with his grandfather, plowing fields with his mule. In 1946, he graduated from Wicomico High School and was a member of the Local 326 Teamsters Union in Wilmington. He spent his entire career as a truck driver, working throughout the years for Victor Lynn Lines, T.I.E., Red Star Express and Lewis Construction. He was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walston Switch.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Workman White; sons, Butch Workman of Seaford, Vic Workman of Salisbury and Nick Workman of Bivalve; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Virginia Workman; a son, Michael Alan Workman; and siblings, Paul Workman and Carolyn Workman.

No formal funeral services will be planned. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store