EDEN - Charles N. Black IV died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., his parents were the late Charles N. Black III and Mary Jane Black. He grew up and went to school in Prince George's County.
He was a firefighter in both Prince George's and Montgomery counties, and later founded Potomac Fire Equipment Co. His passion for fire history led him to create and curate the Chesapeake Fire Museum for more than 20 years. He was involved in the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Maryland Fire Chiefs, SPAAMFAA and other fire service organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carole Ann; his three sons, Jon David Black, Charles N. Black and William Colder Black; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Judi Andrews of Salisbury.
A memorial service was held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Burial followed at Hebron Memorial Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 31, 2019