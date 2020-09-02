Charles R.
Bramble, Sr., 90
CAMBRIDGE - Charles R. Bramble, Sr. passed away in his sleep at home on August 25, 2020.
Born July 8, 1930 in Bishops Head, he was a son of the late Charles T. Bramble and Oneita Dayton Bramble.
After his schooling Charles enlisted into the US Army September 9, 1948. He was discharged in May 1952 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his service to his country he began a career with A&P Grocery in Easton. He retired after 31 years of service.
Charles was a life member of the American Legion Post 91, VFW 7460 and the Elks 1272. He was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Dorothy "Dot" Bramble; son, Charles R. Bramble, Jr.; daughter, Angela Preston; three grandchildren, Austin Bramble, Amanda Bramble and Nicholas Preston; plus two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also surviving is a sister, Peggy Bramble; and brother, Donald Bramble.
Besides his parents, Charles was predeceased by brothers, Fred, Irving and Emerson Bramble; and his grandson, Charles Preston.
A private graveside committal service will be held at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Charles should be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
.