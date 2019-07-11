DELMAR - Charles William White died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home with his wife and family at his bedside. His parents were the late Maurice and Mildred White.

He attended Pittsville High School and was active in the Tractor Pulling Association. He was owner and operator of Charlie White Marine in Ocean City for 16 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Delmar.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris A. White; his children, George W. White of Selbyville and Dianne E. Daniels of Millsboro; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Hayward.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 5, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.



