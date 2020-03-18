CAMBRIDGE - Charles William Green, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in North Hampton County Virginia on Aug. 12, 1951 to the late Charles William Green, Sr. and Peggy Dot Wessels Green Taylor. Mr. Green graduated from Cambridge High School. He was a dedicated employee of Dorchester Lumber for many years. He enjoyed going fishing and loved his shrimp. He had a special connection with his grandson Aaron Hill.

Mr. Green is survived by his daughter, Nicole Green of Linkwood; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and his sister, Jennifer Green Ruark. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Claudia Taylor.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. to help defray funeral cost.



