Charlotte Davis, formerly of Cambridge and Hurlock, passed away in Pensacola, Fla. on Aug. 16, 2018.
She was a long time member of St. Mary's Refuge for Sinners in Cambridge before moving to Florida. She worked as a substitute teacher at C-SDHS for many years and the Cambridge Wal-Mart.
She is survived by five sons and one daughter, Bill (Deborah) of Fredericksburg, Va., Joe (Karen) and Rob (Marie) of Cambridge, Mike (Barbara) of Salisbury, Brian (Marie) and Monica (Ron) of Pensacola, Fla.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, one son and a sister.
A graveside service will be held at the East New Market Cemetery on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 15, 2019