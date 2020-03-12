FRUITLAND - Charlotte Lawson Ryall died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a brief stay at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Noah Ellsworth Lawson and Charlotte Dize Lawson.

A member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, she worked many years as a poultry grower.

She is survived by her children, Charles Ryall of Salisbury and Janet Rogers of Salisbury; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carroll Ryall Sr.; a son, H. Carroll Ryall; sisters, Parcie Dize, Anna Lord and Helen Gugala; and a niece, Farah Tawes.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



