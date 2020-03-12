FRUITLAND - Charlotte Lawson Ryall died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a brief stay at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Noah Ellsworth Lawson and Charlotte Dize Lawson.
A member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, she worked many years as a poultry grower.
She is survived by her children, Charles Ryall of Salisbury and Janet Rogers of Salisbury; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carroll Ryall Sr.; a son, H. Carroll Ryall; sisters, Parcie Dize, Anna Lord and Helen Gugala; and a niece, Farah Tawes.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020