Charlotte L. Ryall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte L. Ryall.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - Charlotte Lawson Ryall died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a brief stay at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Noah Ellsworth Lawson and Charlotte Dize Lawson.
A member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, she worked many years as a poultry grower.
She is survived by her children, Charles Ryall of Salisbury and Janet Rogers of Salisbury; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carroll Ryall Sr.; a son, H. Carroll Ryall; sisters, Parcie Dize, Anna Lord and Helen Gugala; and a niece, Farah Tawes.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon