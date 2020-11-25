1/1
Charlotte R. Weber
Charlotte R. Weber, 79
CAMBRIDGE - Charlotte R. Weber passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born in Fishing Creek on August 5, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Hallie and Martha Johnson Jones.
Graduated from South Dorchester High School class 1959 and she received her associate's degree in Physical Education. Mrs. Weber was married to Richard G. Weber, who passed away on November 17, 1995. She was a home maker most of her life.
Mrs. Weber survived by two grandchildren, Megan Durbin and Jason G. Durbin of Frederick, Md.; and a sister, Carolyn E. Compton (Rodney) of Elliott City.
Besides her parents and her husband; Mrs. Weber was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Weber Durbin, who passed away on November 15, 2020; and several aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Old Trinity Churchyard with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing will be required.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Old Trinity Churchyard
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
