MARDELA SPRINGS â€" Cheryl Denise Farrare died, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Zion UMC Cemetery in San Domingo near Mardela Springs.

Arrangements are in the care of Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge.





