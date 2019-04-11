BIVALVE - Christine "Tina" Gale Walker died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Coastal Hospice By The Lake in Salisbury, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Wilmington, Ohio, she was a nanny for the children of John and Robin Holloway. Previously, she worked as a vendor, selling many arts and crafts items that she made herself, along with great finds she would discover at yard sales and flea markets. She began her career as a waitress at Pappy's Pizza in Salisbury.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David L. Walker Sr.; a son, David L. Walker Jr.; a daughter, Billy J. Colston; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl R. Culberson and Rose Bishop; a brother, Joseph L. Bishop; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine L. Ward and Calvin H. Bishop Sr.; a daughter, Tiffany Walker; four brothers, James Bishop, Melvin Bishop, Calvin H. Bishop Jr. and George Bishop; and three sisters, Mary Donoway, Joyce A. Weisenberger and Patricia R. Merrell.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



