LAUREL - Christopher Matthew "Kit" Cropper died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Delmar Nursing & Rehab Center. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Christopher Michael Cropper of Laurel and Tammie Whetzel of Salisbury.
He participated in the Delaware Special Olympics, and received three gold medals in soccer and four silver medals in bowling.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jeremy Dashiell of Salisbury; grandparents, Donald and Rosemary Cropper of Laurel; and a niece and several cousins.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
