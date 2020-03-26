POCOMOKE CITY - Christopher Lee Layton Sr. died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Nassawadox, he was the son of James "Choppy" and Linda Layton of Pocomoke City.

He was a graduate of Pocomoke High School and served in the U. S. Army. He had a career in HVAC and later became an truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Krista Layton of Virginia; children, Taylor Layton of Salisbury, Christopher Layton Jr. of Texas, Brittany Layton of Pocomoke City; a granddaughter; a sister, Jennifer Carey of Princess Anne; a niece and two nephews; and a grandmother, Pearl Layton of Pocomoke City. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Peggy Ayres; and a grandfather, James A. Layton.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



