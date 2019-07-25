DELMAR - Clara Etta Larmore died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lakeside at Mallard Landing in Salisbury. Born in Hagerstown, Md., she was a daughter of the late George C. Herbert and Cora Moser Herbert.

She graduated from Hagerstown High School with the Class of 1941, then attended Roanoke College and graduated from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Hagerstown Memorial Hospital. She married Dr. Ernest M. "Toby" Larmore in 1949 and they moved to Delmar to start his medical practice. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar and volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Stacey Whiteman of Spain, David Larmore of Laurel, Steven Larmore of Florida, Dana Banziger of Virginia, Suzy Skidmore of Virginia and Todd Larmore of Delmar; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Madeline Hudson and Leah Burhans.

A memorial service was held Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar. Burial was private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



