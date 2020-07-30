Clara Jane Emerson, 89

SPARTA, Tenn. - Clara Jane Moss Emerson died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at NHC Nursing Home in Sparta, Tenn. Born in Fries, Va., her parents were the late Isaac and Fannie Moss.

She worked in Salisbury for more than 45 years, before moving to Crossville, Tenn., after the death of her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Oscar W. Emerson, in 2011. She worked as a caregiver for 20 years and served in her husband's ministry for 55 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Wanda McGraw of Crossville, Tenn., and Sherri Jones of Baltimore; a son, Oscar "Bill" Emerson Jr. of Chattanooga, Tenn.; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Paul Moss, Hazel Burnette Wilson, James Moss and Robert Moss.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service was held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Crossville, Tenn. Arrangements are in the care of Hood Funeral Home in Crossville, Tenn.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store