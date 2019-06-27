PARSONSBURG - Clara Louise Leonard died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Clara Belle Davies and Milton Johnson.
She worked as a cook.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Leonard; three daughters, Ronette L. Downing, Deatrice C. Leonard and Ronisha L. Leonard; and four grandchildren, Dasia M. Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Essie Mae Miller; and one brother, John Johnson.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019