Clarence B. (Chick) Matthews, Jr., 86

Hagerstown - Clarence B. (Chick) Matthews, Jr., 86, of Hagerstown, Md. passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 15, 1933 in Marion Station, Md. He was the son of the late Clarence B. and Eva M. Matthews.

He graduated in 1951 from Marion High School, where he was outstanding in baseball and soccer. A veteran, he served his country during the Korean War.

Chick spent his career as the production manager for East Coast Novelties, retiring in 1996. Chick Matthews was a hardworking man who's family was the most in important thing is his life. He fought a brave fight and never let anyone know the true pain he was in. Up until the very end, his only concern was his wife of 64+ years and his three boys. He wanted to be sure we would be ok. Today he rests peacefully in the arms of God. Chick, also known as Uncle Chick or Pop to many of our friends and family, would offer his words of wisdom and expertise when called. He touched so many lives and was always there to help anyone that needed it. He will be loved and missed always. True to his style, he left this world his way.

In addition to his wife, Jean (Jett) Matthews, he is survived by three sons, Mike (Margaret) Matthews, Jeff (Mandy) Matthews and Brian (Stacey) Matthews; grandchildren, Josh, Jessie, Shane, Chris, Mark and Catie; and great-granddaughter, Freya. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn M. Mahnkey; and brother, John F Matthews (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Eleanor Matthews and Ann Mathews; and many nieces and nephews. Chick was also preceded in death by his brothers, Allen D., Louis N. and William T. Matthews.

A memorial service will held at Bradshaw Funeral Home, Crisfield, Md. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, beginning at noon. Private services for the family will be held at St Paul Cemetery, Marion Station, Md. immediately following the memorial services.







