SALISBURY - Clarence "Eddie" Meyer died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Eleanor Sprague Meyer.

He graduated from Edison Technical High School in Rochester and, while in the U.S. Army ASTP program, attended the universities of Georgia and Florida. He was a life member of the American Legion Wicomico Post No. 64. He attended Faith Community Church and retired from Montgomery Ward in 1986 after 37 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Carole Ann Knight of Hebron; a son, Clarence E. Meyer; his daughters, Linda Selbert and Kathy Lee Doser, all of New York; and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Elizabeth Brown Meyer; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cousins and Eleanor Lillie Emerson; four grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur and Wilbur Meyer; and his first wife, Jeanne Bader Meyer.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was in Springhill Memory Gardens.



