BIVALVE - Clarence Pritchard "Mac" McKinley died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Ocean City. Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Carl William and Mary Lucille McKinley. A graduate of Washington Irving High School, he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University in Morgantown.

He worked as a science and physics teacher in Oxon Hill, Md., and served 22 years as Supervisor of Instruction for Mathematics and Science in the Wicomico County school system. He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and the Benevolent Order of Elks.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice Hatfield McKinley; two sons, Steven Carl McKinley of Ocean City, N.J., and Mark Hatfield McKinley of Greenwich, N.Y.,; a daughter, Ann McKinley Sann of Bivalve; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thurman Carl and William Dennis McKinley.

A service was held Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



