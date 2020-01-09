DELMAR - Claudia J. Bramble died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after a fight with cancer. Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Humphries.

She graduated in 1970 from Delmar High School. She went to work for Continental Service Co., where she became Vice President. When the business closed, she moved on to work for Trissel Accounting in Salisbury. Later, she worked in the Accounting Department at Mallard Landing.

She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Bramble Jr.; a son, Paul M. Bramble III of Oklahoma City; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Nichols and Carol Ann Kelly.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in St. Stephen's Cemetery Park in Delmar.



