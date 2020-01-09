Claudia J. Bramble (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Stephen's Cemetery Park
Delmar, MD
View Map
Obituary
DELMAR - Claudia J. Bramble died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after a fight with cancer. Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Humphries.
She graduated in 1970 from Delmar High School. She went to work for Continental Service Co., where she became Vice President. When the business closed, she moved on to work for Trissel Accounting in Salisbury. Later, she worked in the Accounting Department at Mallard Landing.
She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Bramble Jr.; a son, Paul M. Bramble III of Oklahoma City; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Nichols and Carol Ann Kelly.
A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in St. Stephen's Cemetery Park in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
