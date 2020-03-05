SALISBURY - Clayton P. Pilchard died in the company of family on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Born in Pocomoke City, his parents were the late Clayton and Pearl Pilchard.
He was a graduate of Wicomico High School with the Class of 1962. He owned Pilchard Tractor Co. in Salisbury. In his later years, he worked for Selbyville Tractor Co. He played golf and was a member of the Elks Golf Club in Salisbury.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Barbara L. Pilchard, he is survived by three sons, Robert Pilchard, Michael Pilchard and Jason Pilchard; a sister, Janet Warfield; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020