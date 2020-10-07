1/1
Clifford F. "Rusty" Hibble Jr.
Clifford F. 'Rusty'
Hibble, Jr., 77
CAMBRIDGE - Clifford F. "Rusty" Hibble, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Washington, DC on May 28, 1943 and was a son of the late Clifford F. Hibble, Sr. and Ellen Louise Wilmont Hibble.
He graduated from North Wood High School in Wheaton, Md. On December 15, 1964, he married the former Wallis Windsor, who passed away on July 10, 1995. Mr. Hibble had a companion Ms. Barbara Hochreiner for 24 years. Mr. Hibble was an electrician and worked with I.B.E.W. Local 24 out of Baltimore. He enjoyed playing cards, his trains, going swimming and watching football. Mr. Hibble was a member of the Cambridge Moose Lodge #1211, Sons of the American Legion Post #91, and the Cambridge Jaycees.
He is survived by two sons, Russell Hibble and wife Kellie of Hurlock and Joseph Hibble and wife Cassie of Cambridge; his companion of 24 years, Barbara Hochreiner of Cambridge; three granddaughters, Rebecca Jester, Andrea Hibble, and Kadence Robinson; a grandson, Charles Robinson; a great granddaughter, Sawyer Jester; stepchildren, Ruthie Robbins and husband Greg of Federalsburg, Nelson Goslin, Jr. and wife Lydia of Cambridge, and Gail Johnson of Florida; step grandchildren, William Nelson Goslin, Hannah Goslin, Anthony Hughes, and Hunter Hughes; a sister, Marion Lallande and husband John of Dameron, Md.; a brother, Michael Hibble and wife Robin of Merritt, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Hibble was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Sheldon.
A graveside memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park. Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. Social distancing and face mask are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
