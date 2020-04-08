Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie B. Nickerson. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Connie B. Nickerson passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Segura de Leon (Spain) on Feb. 5, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Fernando Bejarano Rubio and Dolores Tomillo Arroyo.

On July 5, 1958, she married Donald L. Nickerson. Connie was a homemaker and she enjoyed going to the casinos, quilting, sewing, crafts, antiquing, and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Nickerson of Cambridge; a daughter, Anna Willey and husband Mike of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Mike Willey, Jr. and wife Dani of Cambridge, Crystal Schuyler and husband Steven of Cambridge, Dianna Willey Carter and husband Ryan of Mardela Springs, and Corbett Robbins of Trappe; eight great grandchildren; a sister in law, Janice Pritchett of East New Market; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a daughter, Dolores Robbins; son in law, Woody Robbins; a granddaughter, Sophia Robbins; and a grandson, Donald "DJ" James Robbins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Willey, Jr., Michael Willey, Sr., Corbett Robbins, Ryan Carter, Steven Schuyler and Tom Brannock.

Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





