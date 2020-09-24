1/
Connie Lupean
SALISBURY - Connie Lupean of Salisbury died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Born in 1930 in Chautauqua County, N.Y., she attended Fredonia High School, where she met her husband, Norman Lupean.
She moved to Salisbury in 1970, when her husband was hired by Frank Perdue to develop a breeding program and create the Oven Stuffer Roaster. She was a member of the Four Season's garden club, helped decorate Poplar Hill Mansion for tours and decorated all the Mulligans Restaurants. She operated a gift shop, The Cotton Patch, which she co-owned with Madelene Perdue.
She is survived by her two children; Mark Lupean and Donna Rommel, five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A small family service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Connie was always positive and ready to jump into whatever she
attempted. She was a Realtor when I was working in that profession,too.
Having known her & her family since the early seventies makes this loss very insurmountable . To Mark , Donna, Ryan, Shaunn, Erica & grands .
She was a Great Lady!!
Sincerely,
Paula & Mark Wright
paula wright
Friend
