Connie Lupean

SALISBURY - Connie Lupean of Salisbury died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Born in 1930 in Chautauqua County, N.Y., she attended Fredonia High School, where she met her husband, Norman Lupean.

She moved to Salisbury in 1970, when her husband was hired by Frank Perdue to develop a breeding program and create the Oven Stuffer Roaster. She was a member of the Four Season's garden club, helped decorate Poplar Hill Mansion for tours and decorated all the Mulligans Restaurants. She operated a gift shop, The Cotton Patch, which she co-owned with Madelene Perdue.

She is survived by her two children; Mark Lupean and Donna Rommel, five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A small family service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







