SALISBURY - Constance Montiese Lowman died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Born in Knoxville, Tenn., her parents were the late Charles and Lillian Montiese.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She was employed for many years as a secretary at Wicomico County Board of Education, where she retired in 1996.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Omar Lowman; three children, Holly M. Lankford of Hummelstown, Pa., Lynda D. Morehead of Hanover, Pa., and John E. Lowman of Baltimore; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.



