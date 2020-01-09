SALISBURY - Constance Montiese Lowman died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Born in Knoxville, Tenn., her parents were the late Charles and Lillian Montiese.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She was employed for many years as a secretary at Wicomico County Board of Education, where she retired in 1996.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Omar Lowman; three children, Holly M. Lankford of Hummelstown, Pa., Lynda D. Morehead of Hanover, Pa., and John E. Lowman of Baltimore; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020