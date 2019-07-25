SALISBURY - Constance Mae Birckhead Martin died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Independence Court Assisted Living in Hyattsville, Md. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William T. Birckhead and Anna Mae Dashiell Birckhead.

She graduated from the former Salisbury Colored High School in 1943. Later, she graduated from Morgan State College in 1948 and began her teaching career back at Salisbury High School; teaching English, Civics and Journalism from 1948-1964.

She and her husband moved to Washington, D.C, where she continued her teaching career at several schools, before retiring in 1986. She was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee, Senior Choir and member of the United Methodist Women.

She is survived by her nieces, Carolyn Dawes, Sharon Robinson, Ramona Wiggins, Janeen L. Birckhead Morton and Nicolle Thompson; and a nephew, Lewis C. Birckhead Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Viola B. Robinson and Minta Ann Wiggins; and brothers, William T. Birckhead and Lewis Charles Birckhead.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel In Salisbury.



