Constance M. Roberts
FRUITLAND - Constance Mae "Connie" Roberts died Saturday, June 13, 2020, of cervical cancer. Born in Columbia, Md., she was the daughter of Charles E. Roberts II and Virginia Roberts of Fruitland; and Terri Lee Hagan Myers and Michael Myers of Columbia, Md.
She loved animals and worked at Super Pet in Salisbury.
She is survived by three children, Jackson Lawrence and Oliver Lawrence of Alexandria, Va., and Jade Aviv Roberts of Catonsville, Md.; three brothers, Tory Papas of Catonsville, Md., and Charles Roberts and Brandon Roberts, both of Fruitland; and the father of her children, Adam Lawrence of Alexandria, Va.
A Celebration Life will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
