SALISBURY - Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight of Poughkeepsie N.Y., died Tuesday March 31, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Larry J. Causey Sr. and Kathryn Willis Causey.

She was a local wildfowl artist who specialized in acrylics on wearable canvases. She was also an active member of the Mount Hermon United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Charles E. Haight III of Poughquag, N.Y.; and a grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Haight Jr., who died in 2019; her daughter Denise Marie Nelson; three brothers, Larry J. Causey Jr., Edgar W. Causey and John W. Causey; and two sisters, Norma C. Brown and Kathryn Taylor.

Cremation has taken place. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date.



