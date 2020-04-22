Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Lee Phillips Mowbray. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Cora Lee Phillips Mowbray ascended to heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Gardens at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on April 15, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Levi B. Phillips, Jr. and Cora May Schaffer Phillips.

She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948 and graduated from Chevy Chase Junior College in Chevy Chase, Md. Ms. Mowbray was affiliated with Phillips Packing Company at Factory C. as secretary – treasurer. She was a member of Cambridge Yacht Club, Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW Auxiliary, and Baywater Animal Rescue.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Lee Linthicum and husband Craig of Cambridge; a son, Allen Phillips Mowbray and wife Sam of Edenton, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brittany Lee Fisher, Hannah Phillips Miller and husband Corey, Daniel Allen Mowbray, Henry Porter Mowbray and Charles Lee Mowbray; two great grandsons, Levi and Porter Miller; two sisters, Priscilla Khweis of Arizona and Joyce Hess of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Robbins, Mike Sause, Craig Linthicum, Larry McAllister and Mark Jester.

Services will be private at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





CAMBRIDGE - Cora Lee Phillips Mowbray ascended to heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Gardens at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on April 15, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Levi B. Phillips, Jr. and Cora May Schaffer Phillips.She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948 and graduated from Chevy Chase Junior College in Chevy Chase, Md. Ms. Mowbray was affiliated with Phillips Packing Company at Factory C. as secretary – treasurer. She was a member of Cambridge Yacht Club, Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW Auxiliary, and Baywater Animal Rescue.She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Lee Linthicum and husband Craig of Cambridge; a son, Allen Phillips Mowbray and wife Sam of Edenton, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brittany Lee Fisher, Hannah Phillips Miller and husband Corey, Daniel Allen Mowbray, Henry Porter Mowbray and Charles Lee Mowbray; two great grandsons, Levi and Porter Miller; two sisters, Priscilla Khweis of Arizona and Joyce Hess of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Robbins, Mike Sause, Craig Linthicum, Larry McAllister and Mark Jester.Services will be private at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, MD 21613.Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close