SALISBURY - Cora Mary Mitchell died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Overton and Iva Westfall.

She grew in Denver, Colo., graduating from the Colorado Women's College. After marriage, she lived in Hawaii and then New York City. She worked as a Medical Records Administrator for several hospitals in the New York City area, Cambridge and Salisbury. After retiring, she took up playing the cello and shared her talent through community and church music groups.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Mitchell and Lowell Mitchell; and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James H. Mitchell.

Services will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



