SALISBURY - Coulbourne Winder Sr. died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Monroe Winder Sr. and Lillie Jackson Winder.

He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, where he served as a trustee and steward. Prior to retiring, he worked for E.S. Adkins & Co. as a truck driver.

He is survived by a son, Coulbourne Winder Jr.; three daughters, Elvira Wilson, Patricia Winder and Sheila Marshall; four brothers, Monroe Winder Jr., Bainey Winder, Chester Winder and Monte Carlo Winder; one sister, Starmaine Saunders; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira V. Winder; a son, Zachary L. Winder; a daughter, Freda Morris; a brother, McClinic Winder; and two grandchildren.\ A private funeral service was held Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store