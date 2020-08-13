1/
Cradoc A. "Doc" Mildon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cradoc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cradoc A. Mildon, 80
SHARPTOWN - Cradoc A. "Doc" Mildon died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the company of family. Born in Princess Anne, his parents were the late Cradoc and Vivian Mildon.
He graduated from Washington High School, where he was an athlete on the soccer and track teams. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. After returning home, he followed in his father's footsteps as a skilled electrician. He became a lineman with C&P Telephone Co. and was one of the first technicians to install a fiberoptic line on the Eastern Shore. He retired after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Sharptown American Legion, Salisbury Moose, American Railroad and Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown.
He is survived by his children, Joe "JM" Mildon and Tanya Mildon; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; stepsons, Mike Bradley, Craig Bradley and Keith Bradley; eight step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bradley Mildon; and his sister, Elizabeth Phippin.
Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Interment was at Riverton Cemetery in Sharptown. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved