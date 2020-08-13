Cradoc A. Mildon, 80

SHARPTOWN - Cradoc A. "Doc" Mildon died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the company of family. Born in Princess Anne, his parents were the late Cradoc and Vivian Mildon.

He graduated from Washington High School, where he was an athlete on the soccer and track teams. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. After returning home, he followed in his father's footsteps as a skilled electrician. He became a lineman with C&P Telephone Co. and was one of the first technicians to install a fiberoptic line on the Eastern Shore. He retired after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Sharptown American Legion, Salisbury Moose, American Railroad and Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown.

He is survived by his children, Joe "JM" Mildon and Tanya Mildon; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; stepsons, Mike Bradley, Craig Bradley and Keith Bradley; eight step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bradley Mildon; and his sister, Elizabeth Phippin.

Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Interment was at Riverton Cemetery in Sharptown. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







