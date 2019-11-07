SALISBURY - Craig Lamont Terrell Sr. died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Shirley Terrell and the late Ray Holbrook.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and treasurer for the Men's Ministry. He worked as an IT Technician at University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Katrina Terrell; two sons, Craig L. Terrell Jr. and Michael J. Terrell; two brothers, Marcus Terrell Sr. and Shavar Holbrook; one sister, LaShonda Holbrook; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. James United Methodist Church in Westover. Interment was at Tindley's Chapel in Pocomoke City. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



