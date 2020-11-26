Curtis E. Shockley, 91

SNOW HILL - Curtis Edward Shockley died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born in Snow Hill, he was the son of the late Edward Shockley and the late Maude T. Shockley.

He was the first "no-till" farmer in Worcester County and also a waterman. He served as a director in Federal Land Bank, the First National Bank of Snow Hill and the Farmers Home Administration. He volunteered in the Oncology Department at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and recorded precipitation amounts and temperature for the National Weather Service for more than 50 years.

He is survived by two sons, Robert E. Shockley of Snow Hill, Mark Steven Shockley of Snow Hill; a daughter, Cathy Shockley of Salisbury; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jane Shockley; and a son, Bruce C. Shockley.

Services were held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Mount Zion Cemetery in Snow Hill.







