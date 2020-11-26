1/
Curtis Edward Shockley
{ "" }
Curtis E. Shockley, 91
SNOW HILL - Curtis Edward Shockley died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born in Snow Hill, he was the son of the late Edward Shockley and the late Maude T. Shockley.
He was the first "no-till" farmer in Worcester County and also a waterman. He served as a director in Federal Land Bank, the First National Bank of Snow Hill and the Farmers Home Administration. He volunteered in the Oncology Department at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and recorded precipitation amounts and temperature for the National Weather Service for more than 50 years.
He is survived by two sons, Robert E. Shockley of Snow Hill, Mark Steven Shockley of Snow Hill; a daughter, Cathy Shockley of Salisbury; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jane Shockley; and a son, Bruce C. Shockley.
Services were held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Mount Zion Cemetery in Snow Hill.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
November 22, 2020
You and Doris were the best neighbors anyone could have. My parents, My parents, Wilson and Melvinia Webb lived on the neighboring farm (an Onley farm) and you helped them tremendously thru the years. Often thank God for those years, the rich memories, and the great relationship we had with your family. May you have God's assurance and His great peace. Thankyou
Charles W. Webb, Jr.
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rick and Sarah Gordy
Friend
