Curtis LeCompte

Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "May you be strengthened by Gods promise found at John 6:40,..."
  • "To the family- You are not alone during this time of sorrow..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. May God's peace and mercy sustain..."
  • "My heartfelt condolences for your loss are with you at this..."
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELMAR - Curtis Stedman LeCompte died at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Edward Franklin LeCompte and Anna Marie McMahan LeCompte.
He was a gifted auto mechanic.
He is survived by a daughter, Anna LeCompte of Delmar; a brother, Edward P. LeCompte of Mardela Springs; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a close friend, Lori Gillespie. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019
