DELMAR - Curtis Stedman LeCompte died at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Edward Franklin LeCompte and Anna Marie McMahan LeCompte.
He was a gifted auto mechanic.
He is survived by a daughter, Anna LeCompte of Delmar; a brother, Edward P. LeCompte of Mardela Springs; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a close friend, Lori Gillespie. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019