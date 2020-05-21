Cynthia M. Price
SALISBURY â€" Cynthia Medford Price died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert N. and Ernestine G. Medford.
She attended East Salisbury Elementary School, Wicomico Junior High School and graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1968. She was a member of the National Honor Society and earned a degree in Nursing from Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She had a nursing career at PRMC and was a nursing educator at Wor-Wic Community College. She was a member of Salisbury Kennel Club, Fireside Homemakers Club, Salisbury Cotillion, American Collage of Nursing Home Administrators, Union Memorial Hospital Nursing Alumnae, Quota Club and Sweet Adelines.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Price; four children, Jonathan Price, Kaitlyn Stanley, Jacob Price and Susan Lewis; four grandchildren; a sister, Martha Marvel; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Love and miss you .. til we meet again
Bonnie ward
Family
May 20, 2020
Tamara and I were sorry to hear and lifting you all in prayer! Take care of one another!
Keith Conkle
Friend
May 19, 2020
Glad you're at peace and with family love you and miss you til we meet again
Bonnie ward
Family
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
