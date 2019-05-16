SALISBURY - Dale Lacey Disharoon died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Franklin Disharoon of Salisbury and the late Sylvia Taylor Disharoon.
A 1986 graduate of James M. Bennett Senior High School, he worked as a carpenter.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings, Deborah D. Magoon of Parsonsburg and Franklin H. Disharoon of Bivalve; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019