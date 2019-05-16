Dale L. Disharoon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale L. Disharoon.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Dale Lacey Disharoon died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Franklin Disharoon of Salisbury and the late Sylvia Taylor Disharoon.
A 1986 graduate of James M. Bennett Senior High School, he worked as a carpenter.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings, Deborah D. Magoon of Parsonsburg and Franklin H. Disharoon of Bivalve; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon