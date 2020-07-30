1/
Dale W. Massey
1928 - 2020
Dale W. Massey, 91
BERLIN - Dale W. Massey died Thursday, July 23, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elmer and Wilsie Massey.
A 1945 graduate of Wicomico High School, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was owner and operator of Massey Farm, a 1,000-acre beef cattle and horse farm. For decades he was a successful horse driver, trainer and breeder. He was a member of the American Legion and the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Connie; daughters, Sharon Long and Cheryl Crank; two grandchildren; a sister, Louise Agnew Baker; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Massey.
Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
He will be missed. Love and Blessings.
Heather, Valerie and Philip.
Heather Massey
Family
July 27, 2020
He was a very kind person and will never.be forgotten.
Truitt family Truitt
Friend
July 27, 2020
Connie, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joan Davis
July 27, 2020
My father, Bill Hickman, has fond memories of Mr Massey and their times together. He sends his deepest sympathy. May the peace that passes all understanding comfort and guide you all.
Terry Hickman Fort for Bill Hickman
Friend
July 27, 2020
Sharon, I am so sorry for your loss. You were so lucky to be able to work alongside your father and share your passions together. I am sending prayers for you and your family. Barbara Molnar
Barbara Jones
Friend
July 26, 2020
Dale was a real gentleman and good friend. His contributions to and accomplishments in standardbred racing were legendary, All of us will truly miss him.
George Bonekemper
Friend
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Olen Jones
Friend
July 26, 2020
You will be so missed. Help me from above to keep a close eye on Connie, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Bill.
Crystal Wagman
Family
July 26, 2020
Mr Massey was an awesome person to be around and talk to He always had good advice for younger people he will be sadly missed
Jim Bedwell
Friend
July 26, 2020
God bless you Mr. Massey, I will always remember your smile and your soft spoken voice, may you rest in peace.
Dorothy Shockley
Friend
July 26, 2020
God bless the family and friends of Dales in this time of grief !
Russell Swenton
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to Mr.Masseys Family , I have so many fond memories of Mr. Massey.
DW CAMAC
Dw Camac
Family
