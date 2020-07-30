Dale W. Massey, 91

BERLIN - Dale W. Massey died Thursday, July 23, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elmer and Wilsie Massey.

A 1945 graduate of Wicomico High School, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was owner and operator of Massey Farm, a 1,000-acre beef cattle and horse farm. For decades he was a successful horse driver, trainer and breeder. He was a member of the American Legion and the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Connie; daughters, Sharon Long and Cheryl Crank; two grandchildren; a sister, Louise Agnew Baker; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Massey.

Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.







