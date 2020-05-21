SALISBURY â€" Dr. Daniel D. Yun, of Salisbury, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Jinju, South Korea, he was the son of the late Kap Ryoung Yun and Woo Im Park.

He graduated from Yonsei University and received his medical degree in 1958 from its College of Medicine. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 and performed his Residency at Quincy Medical Center in Massachusetts. In 1963, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvaniaâ€™s Graduate School of Medicine, completing his Cardiology Fellowship. He dedicated 54 years of his life to the practice of medicine.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca S. Yun; children, Samuel Yun, Lois Kim, Caroline Yun and Judi Stemmler; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will hold a private Internment at Wicomico Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and take place at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store