Daniel O'Neal Hubbard
1946 - 2020
Daniel O'Neal
Hubbard, 74
EAST NEW MARKET - Daniel O'Neal Hubbard passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1946 to Norman E. Hubbard, Sr. and Martha Louella Phillips Hubbard. Dan was the husband of the late Beatrice "Beatty" Hubbard to whom he was married on March 11, 1966.
Dan grew up in Cambridge as the eighth child and the youngest of his family. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1964. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in New Hampshire, he married the love of his life, Beatty Brittingham. Shortly thereafter, Dan was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan where he primarily worked as an air traffic controller. Dan and Beatty lived in Japan for three years. After Dan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1969, they returned home to Dorchester County. Dan briefly worked for Stevens Smith Men's Clothing Store and Home Beneficial Life Insurance. In 1971, Dan was hired by Delmarva Power & Light Company. He worked at various locations for the company including Vienna, Indian River, Oxford, Cambridge, and Salisbury. In 1995, Dan transferred to the Delmarva Power location in Christiana, Delaware. During that time, Dan and Beatty made their home in Elkton, Maryland. At the end of his career, he worked in Systems Operations for the company. Following his retirement in 2003, the couple once again returned home to Dorchester County.
Dan enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting and was a collector of all things related to the Wild West. He enjoyed talking about his many collections, watching old John Wayne movies and would never turn down the offer to play a game of checkers. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Cambridge. He served as head usher for the church for many years, was a previous chair of the Endowment Committee and helped deliver soup on "Soup Days" at Zion.
Dan is survived by his son, Ryan Hubbard; his daughter, Robin and son-in-law, Carlton Mackert; four grandchildren, Lauren Hubbard, Dalaney Mackert, Seth Mackert and Logan Hubbard. Surviving is also sister-in-law, Alma Hubbard; sister-in-law, Carol (Steve) Willey; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Sheila) Brittingham; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Daniel was proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years, Beatrice Hubbard; his parents; brothers, Norman Hubbard, Jr., William (Bill) Hubbard, Robert (Cob) Hubbard, Sr., James (Jimmy) Hubbard, Sr. and John Hubbard, Sr.; sisters, Mary Lou Hayward and Sandra Pattison; as well as a granddaughter, Abbie Mae Mackert.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 91, 98 Sunburst Highway, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
November 20, 2020
Robin and Ryan.. so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Dad. I will never forget the wonderful memories that I have of our vacations in Ocean City as children.
I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers
Love Patty and Dave
Patty Griffith
Friend
November 20, 2020
Robin, Ryan and family.. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I will be thinking of you all over the next few days. Your Mom and Dad were my dearest friends and I will cherish that always
With love
Uncle Bill
Bill Griffith
Military
November 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Billie Griffith
