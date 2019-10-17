DELMAR - Daniel R. Thomas died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Delmar. Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y, he grew up in Onley and graduated Onancock High School in 1974.

He was known to many as "The Fishing Man" or "The Crab Man," nicknames that came from his love of the water and fishing. He held the Maryland state record with a 13.3-pound sheepshead catch. He ran several business ventures, including American Coupon Co. and Shore Brothers Seafood.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Thomas; a daughter Erin Thomas of Charleston, S.C.; a grandson; brothers, Paul Thomas and Steve Thomas; and sisters, Pam Schertz and Janet Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father, John R.M. Thomas; and a brother, John M. Thomas.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Delmar VFW Post No. 8276 in Delmar. Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



