DELMAR - Darald Allen Fischer died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital. Born in Deerfield, Mich., he was the son of the late Christof and Hazel Fischer.

He attended Central Michigan University and worked for Dresser Wayne Industries in Salisbury for 25 years. After retirement, he went to work for a cruise line in Ocean City and later worked in the tool department in Lowe's in Salisbury for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Shirley A. Fischer; children, Darald Allen Fischer Jr. of Elsmere, Ky., Sheryl Ann Curtis of Delmar, Dave Fischer of Laurel and Kevin L. Fischer of Selbyville; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.





