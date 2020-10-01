Darlene C.

Alexander, 75

DELMAR - Darlene Callaway Alexander died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her family home in Port Richey, Fla. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hilda Foltz Callaway.

She graduated in 1963 from Delmar High School and was a co-owner and accountant for many years with Professional Accounting Services. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where she served on the kitchen committee, altar guild and taught Sunday School for many years. She was Treasurer for the Wicomico County Farm & Home Show for many years and was active with Women Supporting Women.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lee Alexander; her children, Jeff Alexander of Delmar, Kim Burns of Delmar and Dawn Roberts of Bedford, Va.; and seven grandchildren.

A visitation was held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store