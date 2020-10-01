1/
Darlene Callaway Alexander
Darlene C.
Alexander, 75
DELMAR - Darlene Callaway Alexander died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her family home in Port Richey, Fla. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Hilda Foltz Callaway.
She graduated in 1963 from Delmar High School and was a co-owner and accountant for many years with Professional Accounting Services. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where she served on the kitchen committee, altar guild and taught Sunday School for many years. She was Treasurer for the Wicomico County Farm & Home Show for many years and was active with Women Supporting Women.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lee Alexander; her children, Jeff Alexander of Delmar, Kim Burns of Delmar and Dawn Roberts of Bedford, Va.; and seven grandchildren.
A visitation was held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
September 25, 2020
Sorry to learn of Darlene's illness & passing---A lot of time has past since we've seen each other, but will always remember the friendship we shared--Deep Sympathy
Richard & Fran Hastings
Friend
September 25, 2020
