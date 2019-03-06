Darlene Marie Parks of Rhodes Point, Smith Island, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from Salisbury Genesis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born in Crisfield May 30, 1966, she was the daughter of Morris Goodman Marsh and Brenda Joyce Harrison Marsh of Ewell. Her husband, Warner Ames Parks, Jr., died Nov. 20, 2009.
Affectionately known as "Little Doll", she was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1984. She worked for Somerset County Schools as a teacher's aide and cafeteria worker at Ewell School.
Doll's life revolved around her strong faith in the Lord. She was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church and Calvary United Methodist Church on Rhodes Point. She held several offices on the Administrative Board, was Past President of the UMW, taught Sunday School, played piano, and served on the Camp Meeting Committee for many years. She was also a member of the Ewell Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Doll was an inspiration to many people. Her uplifting words of encouragement through her Facebook Ministry will continue to touch the lives of many.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Madison Grace Parks of Rhodes Point; two step-daughters, Amber Turek and husband Joe of Hampton, Va. and Marissa Parks and her son Jordan Verdugo of San Diego, Calif.; brother, William Allen Marsh and wife Dory of Ewell; nieces and nephews, Andrew Marsh of Crisfield and Lydia, Jessie, and Emma Marsh all of Salisbury; a special best friend, Dana Evans of Salisbury; and a special friend, Eddie Parks of Arizona.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Morris Edward Marsh in 1964.
Funeral Services were Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ewell United Methodist Church. Rev. Everett Landon officiated and was assisted by Rev. David Webster. Interment followed in Ewell Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Ewell U. M. Church c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824; Calvary U. M. Church, c/o Maxine Landon, 3411 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824; or Ewell Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Donnie B. Marsh, 3211 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 6, 2019